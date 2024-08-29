Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm system to our north keeps things breezy for now

BILLINGS — Gusty winds will impact the region again Thursday. The strongest winds will be along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Harlowton, and over eastern Montana near the Dakotas.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible Wednesday evening but easing up overnight. A cold front will move through bringing a slight chance of showers Wednesday evening east of Billings, and isolated to scattered showers from Billings northward overnight.

On Thursday, temperatures will start in the 40s to mid-50 and warm to the 70s and low 80s. A disturbances will bring a slight chance of showers to areas north and east of Billings through the morning.

It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20s and 30s with possible higher gusts over Sweet Grass and Wheatland counties. Wind gusts diminish Thursday evening.

Friday will be warm under building high pressure, reaching the 80s to low 90s. Winds will be light. Warm weather will continue for the weekend and staying mainly dry.