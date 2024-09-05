Q2 Billings Area Weather: Steady ahead! Temperatures warm and then don't waver

BILLINGS — A cold front sinking north to south over the area Wednesday evening will only nudge temperatures closer to seasonal averages briefly Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures are about 8 to 12 degree above average each day through the middle of next week.

Highs on Thursday will be mainly 75 to 85, which is within a few degrees of the early September average across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Friday will be a bit of a transition day as upper winds shift from the northwest to south west and boost most highs to the 80s.

Starting Saturday and lingering toward the middle of next week, afternoon readings will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s for much of the area with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Many days will be close to record warm.

With the warm and dry conditions, fortunately the winds will be light, helping to keep fire risk down somewhat. However, continue to use care as grass fires could start easily.