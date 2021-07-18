Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stay Hydrated and Cool!

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast July 18th, 2021
Forecast July 18th, 2021
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 15:55:06-04

BILLINGS — Even hotter day today with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits. Billings is in the unhealthy category for air quality.

More smoke can move into the area this afternoon so be cautious if more smoke approaches.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with some areas in the 70s.

Tomorrow could be the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 60s with some areas in the 70s.

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere