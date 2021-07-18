Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stay Hydrated and Cool!

BILLINGS — Even hotter day today with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits. Billings is in the unhealthy category for air quality.

More smoke can move into the area this afternoon so be cautious if more smoke approaches.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with some areas in the 70s.

Tomorrow could be the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 60s with some areas in the 70s.

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits.