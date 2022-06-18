Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stay cool; hot today and tomorrow

BILLINGS — The next two days will be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

We are keeping an eye on water levels by the end of the weekend and into next week. As these warms temperatures and more chances of precipitation will move in this weekend. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another hot day with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Sunday will still be warm but temperatures will drop a bit going into the beginning of the work week.

Best chance for some more precipitation is shaping up to move in Sunday and Monday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with a low near 64°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a few clouds. High near 96°F

Tomorrow night... More clouds will move in. Low near 62°F