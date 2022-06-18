Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stay cool; hot today and tomorrow

Forecast June 17th, 2022
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 20:36:39-04

BILLINGS — The next two days will be hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Make sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.

We are keeping an eye on water levels by the end of the weekend and into next week. As these warms temperatures and more chances of precipitation will move in this weekend. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another hot day with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Sunday will still be warm but temperatures will drop a bit going into the beginning of the work week.

Best chance for some more precipitation is shaping up to move in Sunday and Monday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with a low near 64°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a few clouds. High near 96°F

Tomorrow night... More clouds will move in. Low near 62°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover