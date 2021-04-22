Q2 Billings Area Weather: Squall brings wind, rain, then snow

BILLINGS — A cold front will first bring wind, then rain, then snow and colder temperatures.

Evening wind gusts could reach 30 – 35 mph, then fade. Rain showers for the lower elevations will change to a rain/snow mix or all snow overnight through early tomorrow.

Mountain foothill locations could pick up 2 to 5 inches of wet snow through early Friday, with around a trace to 2 inches of snow in areas from Forsyth, and Hardin south to Sheridan, Wyoming, to the west. This would include Billings.

Montana’s eastern plains will pick up some scattered showers, but the moisture doesn’t look significant. Some slick or slushy roads are possible Friday morning, but conditions should improve quickly through midday.

Afternoon readings Friday will only reach the upper 30s to mid-40s, despite some breaks of sunshine.

Unsettled weather continues Saturday all the way through Tuesday. High temperatures will stay mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s, but expect cloudy to mostly cloudy days with off and on rain showers. The best chance of rain is Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are trending warmer and drier with highs expected in the 60s.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night… Rain showers switching to snow or a rain-snow mix during the evening and overnight hours. Evening winds could gust 30 to 40 mph. A low near 30.

Friday… Light snow is expected through the morning with decreasing rain/snow showers in the afternoon. Clouds will decrease. A high of about 40.

Saturday and Sunday… Highs 55 to 60 with lows 25 to 30 Saturday morning and 35 to 40 on Sunday morning. Cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers increasing Saturday night through Sunday.

