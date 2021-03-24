Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring weather roller coaster takes us for a ride

BILLINGS — Both the temperatures and the chances of rain or snow go up and down through early next week.

The west-facing slopes of the mountains could pick up snow showers Wednesday night through Thursday with light accumulations. Otherwise, mostly cloudy overnight with most readings in the mid to lower 30s early Thursday.

Highs will be in the 40s closer to the mountains and 50s across the eastern plains Thursday. As an afternoon cold front moves through, mountain snow and a rain-snow mix for the lower elevations will increase.

Winter Weather Advisories kick in from 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday for the Beartooth, Pryor, and Bighorn mountain ranges along with Paradise Valley. Snow totals will range from 2 to 10 inches in these areas and slippery roads could develop.

High temperatures Friday reach mainly the 40s.

Warming begins on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be mainly in the 50s. Winds increase with gusts 40-50 mph Sunday with the highs in the 60s to 70+ temperatures possible across Eastern Montana northern Wyoming.

A cold front brings a renewed chance of showers Monday with some windy periods.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly cloudy with a low near 33.

Thursday… Partly sunny with a high close to 53.

Thursday night and Friday… A chance of evening rain showers then a chance of light snow overnight. Low near 30 and a high Friday around 50.

