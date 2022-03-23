Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring wardrobes start making an appearance

BILLINGS — A disturbance will bring some clouds, some wind, and a few stray showers to Thursday. Most of the showers should be over by afternoon but the winds will linger in Eastern Montana.

With lows in the 30 to low 40s early Thursday, high temperatures in the 50s and 60s can be expected. Friday slips to mainly the 50s for the highs, but remain slightly warmer than average, Winds decrease.

High temperatures may not break records, but will be well above normal for Saturday and Sunday reaching the 60s to mid-70s. Monday remains mild, but a chance of rain and mountain snow arrives late in the day.