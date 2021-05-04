Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring showers increase by the weekend

BILLINGS — In typical spring fashion, temperatures will fluctuate while rain, thunderstorms and snow showers will come and go.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening will settle down with overnight temperatures in the 30s to around 40°.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid 60s across much of southern Montana northern Wyoming on Wednesday. Some showers will develop especially from Billings eastward.

A high-pressure Ridge will build in Wednesday night through early Friday. Expect dry and warm conditions with a highs mainly in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front moves in Friday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. These could involve some stronger storms with heavier rain, and the potential of strong winds and hail especially to Southeast Montana.

By Saturday, Sunday and Monday temperatures will cool to the 50s in the afternoon. Areas of rain or a rain/snow mix can be expected off and on for the weekend through Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Stray showers and thunderstorms through around midnight. A low close to 40.

Wednesday… Partly sunny with a high near 61. A chance of rain showers or an isolated thunderstorm through the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday and Friday… Mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 73. Temperatures could peak to about 76 on Friday, but a cold front brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Friday evening.