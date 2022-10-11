Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spectacular Monday; feelin' more like fall Tuesday

BILLINGS — A great day Monday with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

A low-pressure system will push through Monday night and into Tuesday bringing chances of precipitation and cooler air.

Rain for the lower elevations and light snow for the higher elevations in the mountains. Tuesday and Wednesday are also shaping up to be windy days with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Dry and warmer weather will move in for the rest of the work week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Increasing clouds with a low near 48°F

Tomorrow... Cooler with showers. High near 58°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly clear with a low near 42°F