Q2 Billings Area Weather: Some things to keep an eye on this weekend

BILLINGS — A cooler and windy day Saturday. Widespread gusts anywhere from 35 to 45 mph with stronger gusts possible. So, just be cautious if you plan on traveling, especially if you are a high-profile vehicle.

As far as precipitation goes, showers across the viewing area with rain sticking to the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations in the mountains.

More spring-like weather to end your weekend and to start your work week. Snowfall potentially reaching the foothills Sunday but expect more slushy and wet roads. Rain mainly for the lower elevations and a chance of some thunderstorms is possible.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Mostly cloudy with calmer winds. Low near 41°F

Tomorrow… Few showers in the morning. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night… Occasional showers later in the night. Low near 37°F

