Q2 Billings Area Weather: Some Sunday Sizzle For Our Final Summer Weekend

Jason Stiff
Well above-average highs for one more day, and big changes arrive next week.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 16, 2023
I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine and unseasonable warmth Saturday, because this is the last weekend of summer. Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but slightly warmer, and then our weather pattern will change rapidly next week. Summer ends and autumn begins at 12:50am next Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure delivering the sunshine and warmth will begin to weaken late Sunday and Monday, allowing a few clouds into our sky and the cooling trend will begin. Unfortunately, much of northern and eastern Montana will be under Red Flag Warnings Sunday and Monday. Please be safe!

We can expect increasing clouds and decreasing temperatures Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves toward the northern Rockies. The latter half of next week will be much cooler than average with chances of rain mostly Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be 10-15 degrees below average.

