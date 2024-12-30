Q2 Billings Area Weather: Some places could be slippery and everyone is colder Monday

BILLINGS — Wintry conditions will spread across the region tonight into Monday. A series of disturbances keep us watching for snow showers this week.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Billings and Yellowstone County for all counties to the North Dakota line and Sheridan County, Wyoming. One to four inches of snow will be common in these areas with a glaze on some of the roads or blowing snow.

Heavy snow is expected, especially on the west facing slopes of the Beartooth-Absaroka and Crazy Mountains with a foot or more possible in some places. For the lower elevations, rain switching to snow will keep accumulations lower but produce those slick spots.

Highs in the area will be closer to late December averages in the 20s and 30s. Lows will be in the single digits by midweek in the easternmost parts of Montana, otherwise the teens and 20s early in the day.

There is a chance of snow in scattered somewhere in our area all this week. Overall, Tuesday is the least likely to see snow with increasing chances by the weekend.