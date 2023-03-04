Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Moves in Sunday with a Cold Week Ahead

BILLINGS — Light snow will move into the area by midday Sunday and continue through Monday morning. Expect 2 to 4 inches before this round of snow comes to an end by late Monday afternoon.

High temperatures through Friday will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal with chances for scattered snow showers each day through Saturday.

A large weather system will get organized by midweek over eastern Colorado which could bring more widespread snow across eastern Montana and Wyoming by late Wednesday into the end of the week. If you have travel plans east or south of Billings or through Denver mid to late week, stayed tuned to the Q2 Weather as the exact track of this storm system is likely to change a bit over the next few days.

The Q2 Weather team will keep you updated both on-air and via the Q2 Weather App each day.