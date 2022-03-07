Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow first then the cold moves back in!

BILLINGS — Another round of snow tonight into tomorrow with the heaviest snowfall occurring this evening and during the overnight hours. As it stands now, Billings area will see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches. With the heavier accumulations west and south of Billings in the mountains and foothills. Expect Tuesday morning's commute to be slick so make sure to give yourself some extra time to make it to your destination safely.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures tomorrow won't fluctuate much from the overnight temperatures so expect highs in the teens and 20s.

Some lingering snow showers could stick around through Wednesday with temperatures in the teens for the highs.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow showers this evening and overnight. Low near 21°F

Tomorrow... Snow showers mainly in the morning. High near 25°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low around 8°F