Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow first then the bitter cold sets in!

BILLINGS — Snow and bitter cold for the start of your work week. Temperatures today reached the 40s due to the late arrival of a cold front.

Tonight, temperatures will drop with overnight temperatures in the single digits. Expect the heaviest snowfall to occur tonight into your Monday morning. Snow and gusty winds will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. So make sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute tomorrow.

This arctic blast will stick with us through Wednesday with highs in the single digits both above and below zero. Make sure to bundle up! It will be a cold one.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Snow throughout the night. Low near 2°F

Tomorrow... Snow showers throughout morning. High near 5°F

Tomorrow night... Bitterly cold with a low around -7°F