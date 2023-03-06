Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Ends Tonight - Next Round of Snow Expected Late Wednesday

BILLINGS — Snow will come to an end overnight from west to east across the area. Patchy areas of fog could develop by daybreak Tuesday in some areas, after which skies will become partly sunny during the day Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be partly sunny as well, with high temperatures continuing to be 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages through Friday.

Another weather disturbance approaches the area by late Wednesday bringing a good chance of light snow across the area Wednesday night through late Thursday.

Friday looks to be dry but continued cold before a ridge of high pressure attempts to build across the region Saturday and Sunday bringing the possibility of daytime high temperatures getting back to seasonal averages in the low to mid 40s.