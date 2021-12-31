Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ends and winds begin

BILLINGS — As the snow ends Friday evening, the next couple of days will be dry to start the new year. Clouds will clear out, the winds will be light, and with fresh snow in much of the area, Saturday morning will be very cold.

Coldest temperatures will be closer to the Dakotas where -20 to -30 degrees is expected in the low lying areas and river valleys. Teens below zero will be common for the rest of the

area with sub-zero temperatures around midnight for New Years celebrations.

Winds increase near Livingston and most of the western foothills through the day Saturday with gusts over 50 mph likely by noon and over 70 mph by nightfall. Big Timber and Harlowton will get gusts over 60 mph by Saturday evening.

Blowing snow could create localized blizzard conditions and drifting on rural roads. Be prepared for strong crosswinds in these areas. By Sunday, gusty 30 to 40 mph winds reach Billings creating some blowing snow.

Temperatures will range from 20 closer the mountains west of Billings to single digits above zero closer to the Dakotas on Saturday. Expect teens for highs near Billings and the surrounding counties. Temperatures climb to the 20s and 30s for Sunday's highs.