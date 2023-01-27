Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending Saturday, then cold through Monday

BILLINGS — Snow will continue off and on through midday Saturday before coming to an end. Temperatures will begin falling below freezing overnight Friday creating slick conditions by Saturday morning.

Temperatures during the day Saturday will continue to fall with the highs for the day likely occurring before sunrise. By Sunday morning, many areas will see temperatures below zero

By Monday morning, temperatures will start the day in the teens below zero with wind chill readings approaching 20 below zero during the morning hours of Monday.