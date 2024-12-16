Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow and wind around Billings (but not in it) to start the week, then we cruise

BILLINGS — In the short term, wind will continue in areas West of buildings and slick road conditions and hazardous travel to the east. Things quiet down by the middle of the week with above average temperatures and dry conditions to follow.

Even though snow could end, use care with travel as slick roads and blowing light snow could linger.

Areas of rain and snow showers are continuing to move across southeastern Montana as drier winds continue to develop in areas to the West of Billings. There will be a few snow showers continuing over a widespread area this evening that could affect travel with gusty winds.

Expect some travel problems with slick roads and poor visibility through the evening, especially in southeastern Montana. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s first thing in the morning.

Monday afternoon expect sunshine mixed with a few clouds with highs mainly in the 30s…average for this time of the year. Another weather system will move into the region, bringing a chance of some showers across the area Monday night through Tuesday.

Any snow is expected to be light Monday through Tuesday morning, with the mountains likely receiving an inch or more, especially on the west facing slopes. Only scattered showers are expected for the lower elevations with minor impacts.

A high pressure Ridge moves in toward the middle of the week, increasing the wind potential around Livingston, north to Harlowton. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, wind gusts of 50 mph could develop.

A Ridge of high pressure will develop across the western US, bringing warmer and dry conditions. There are a few question marks by the weekend, but overall this weather pattern looks to stay fairly consistent.