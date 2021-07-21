Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke? You bet. Storms? Possibly with severe winds

BILLINGS — Storms with strong wind gusts of 50 mph or stronger are once gain the biggest weather hazard for Wednesday evening and will be more numerous on Thursday. Combined with lightning, new fire starts are possible.

Most storms Wednesday will stay closer to the mountains and foothills to the west of Billings. More of the storms could spread onto the plains Thursday. Storms will produce heavy rain and possibly hail.

Winds will pick up Thursday and Friday.

Drier conditions are expected starting Friday behind a cold front. That will bring at least elevated fire weather conditions, with critical conditions possible on Friday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... scattered to isolated even storms. Partly cloudy with a low near 68.

Thursday... A mix of clouds and sun with a high close to 97. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening.