Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke moves out; rain chances move in

Warm temperatures but not as hot
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 17:19:40-04

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will sweep across the area late Monday, clearing out the smoke and leaving behind warm but not as hot high temperatures for the week ahead.

High temperatures through Memorial Day will generally be in the 70s.

Southwest flow aloft will open the door to a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day through Memorial Day. Anticipate each day to start clear to partly cloudy and then by afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area.

Currently no days through the upcoming period look to be rainouts, but rather typical late May weather with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible each day.

