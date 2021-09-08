Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke may keep us from reaching record highs

BILLINGS — Wildfire smoke will affect air quality and hold back a warm up Thursday afternoon.

Mild overnight readings start in the 50s to low 60s and hit 85-95 Thursday afternoon. 95 at the Billings airport would tie the Sept. 9 daily high record.

Wildfire smoke increases and will hold temperatures back somewhat. Low humidity and breezy periods will increase the risk of any new fires spreading quickly.

After another very warm afternoon Friday, scattered showers will signal a downturn in temperatures through early next week.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light variable wind.

Thursday... Widespread haze and smoke increasing. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night... Areas of smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday... Areas of morning smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light variable wind.

Friday Night... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday... A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

