Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke leaves and rain arrives... at least for some of the area

BILLINGS — As the smoke and haze gradually ease up, the chance of rain and cooler temperatures will move into the region. But another change takes place by the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s, with areas of smoke and the haze easing a bit Tuesday night through Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the 80s and a few low 90s east of Billings.

An approaching cold front will increase cloud cover during the day on Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms have the potential for gusty winds and frequent lightning, increasing our fire risk.

A low-pressure trough moves into the area on Thursday, cooling temperatures down mainly to the 70s, even some 60s. This will bring a good chance of rain to areas, especially to the west of Billings from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Highs by Friday will be in the 60s and 70s and we may even see some higher-elevation snow into the Beartooth Pass and some of the mountain passes of southwest Montana. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s to mid-50s.

By the weekend, the temperatures returned to the 70s to mid 80s through early next week. But right now, it looks like another chance of showers and cooler air may move in by the middle of next week.