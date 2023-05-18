Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke Holds on into the Weekend with Temperatures Warming into the 80s

BILLINGS — The smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue across the region through at least Saturday. The impacts of the smoke will vary as surges of more dense smoke move across the region through at least the early part of the weekend.

High temperatures will warm into the 70s on Friday, into the 80s on Saturday and push towards 90 degrees across the eastern Plains Sunday and Monday. Mostly sunny skies will prevail Friday through Monday. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected on Saturday mainly over the mountains.

By late Monday, a weak disturbance will move across southern Canada and could triggered scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region Monday afternoon. Another disturbance on Wednesday could bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region on Wednesday afternoon.