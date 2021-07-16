Q2 Billings Area Weather: Smoke, heat, storms... more warnings than a prescription drug ad

BILLINGS — Friday evening is busy with area storms creating gusty winds, wildfire smoke and very warm temperatures.

For Saturday, strong storms will shift to the eastern edge of Montana into the Dakotas. Smoky conditions may improve, especially from Billings southward. But the heat will be unrelenting.

Highs will consistently reach 95 to 105 around Billings with similar temperatures region-wide through next week. With overnight temperatures slipping modestly to the mid-60s to low 70s, there will be little chance to cool down.

Use care with the heat, as it could affect health. And despite light winds, wildfire risk is a concern.

Billings forecast:

Friday night... Isolated storms ending. Mostly clear with some haze. Low near 65.

Saturday and Sunday... Sunny and mostly sunny with highs in the low 100s and lows 65-70.