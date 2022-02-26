Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slowly returning to spring like temperatures!

BILLINGS — A return to spring like temperatures for the near future. Today temperatures will be in the 30s. By tomorrow and throughout next week, temperatures will gradually rise into the 40s and 50s. But along with these warmer temperatures; windy conditions stick around with that main issue remaining west of Billings into the western foothills. Some areas could see gusts up to 65 mph through the rest of today and into tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will be a mixture of some teens and 20s.

Expect warmer and dry conditions through the weekend and through the first part of next week. By the latter part of the work week and into next weekend, another chance to see some precipitation. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Windy with low near 23°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy to cloudy with windy conditions. High near 40°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 28°F