Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slippery, then cold wind chills... then cold

BILLINGS — As the snow exits to the east, clearer skies and dry conditions to return to southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Lows Thursday morning will be mainly in the teens with high in the mid-20s to mid-30s. It will stay colder in northeast Montana.

Another strong cold front arrives Thursday night with lows hear Harlowton, Roundup, and Ryegate near or below zero. Combined with breezy north winds, the wind chill values will drop into the 20s below zero early Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, and additional counties may be added.

Daytime temperatures Friday will only warm into the single digits north of Billings, the teens for the lower elevations and the 20s in the mountain foothills. But wind chill temperatures will feel right around zero. Light bands of snow are also expected.

Temperatures will hold steady or drop through Friday, leaving most of the area in the single digits above/below zero early Saturday. Winds will increase temperatures Saturday afternoon, but still feel cold and cause areas of blowing snow.

