Q2 Billings Area Weather: Slick here and there first thing Tuesday

BILLINGS — Cooler temperatures and mainly mountain snow are in the short-term. Warmer and drier conditions return for the weekend.

A cold front swings through eastern Montana Monday night through Tuesday, bringing 5 to 10 inches of snow to the mountains. No major accumulations are expected for the lower elevations, with a few rain and snow showers overnight through Tuesday morning.

Expect gusts closer to the mountains to reach around 50 miles an hour near Big Timber and the surrounding area. Some areas of southeast Montana could see brief wind gusts through early Tuesday as well.

Another disturbance moving up from the south could bring some snow into the Bighorn Mountains as far north as Sheridan County, Wyoming.

Temperatures early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s and mainly the upper 40s to around 50 for the highs Tuesday afternoon. Expect showers to end and the sky to start to clear in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days this week with highs mainly in the mid to lower 40s and lows in the 20s. A warming trend will push readings back into the 50s for the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

More unsettled weather seems headed our way early next week.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Increasing clouds with a slight chance of overnight showers. A low near 31.

Tuesday… A slight chance of a morning shower otherwise clearing in the afternoon. A high near 49.

Wednesday and Thursday… Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and the overnight temperatures in the 20s.

