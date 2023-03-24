Q2 Billings Area Weather: Significant Snow for the Mountains and Foothills through Monday

BILLINGS — A wet Spring weather system will bring significant snow to the mountains and foothills of southern Montana and northern Wyoming tonight through Monday morning.

Accumulations could vary widely based on elevation and the time of day. Locations above about 4000 feet could see total accumulations from 1 to 3 feet before the storm system leaves the area Monday morning, while lower elevations could expect anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. Total snowfall reports by the end of the weekend will vary widely based on these factors.

With the higher sun angle of late March, daytime accumulations at lower elevations are expected to be confined to vegetative surfaces, not necessarily roadways, except during early morning periods. Snow falling after sunset both Friday night and Saturday night could begin to accumulate on roadways surfaces, causing them to become slushy and icy.

Those traveling during the nighttime or early morning hours should consider road conditions before departing. Those traveling over various passes along area interstates and highways may also encounter areas of slushy or icy roads, both day and night throughout the weekend.

