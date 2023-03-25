Q2 Billings Area Weather: Significant Snow Continues Through Sunday - Sun Returns Monday

BILLINGS — Significant snow will continue across the mountains and foothills of southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Sunday night with an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow possible. Lower elevations can still expect an additional 3 to 6 inches tonight through at least midday Sunday before the weather system begins to wind down.

Snow showers will continue across the mountains and foothills into Monday morning. Sunny skies will return to most of the area Monday. The week ahead will feature high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal. A weak weather disturbance will approach the region late Wednesday and has the potential to bring at least a chance of snow to the mountains by Thursday.

It is possible high temperatures could approach seasonal averages by Saturday.