Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers today, warmer tomorrow, storms possible Friday

BILLINGS — Widespread rain showers isolated thunderstorms highlight Wednesday’s weather.

Wednesday will be cooler than average with highs in the 50s and a few low 60s favoring northern Wyoming. Expect the cloudy to mostly cloudy day with area rain showers and potential thunderstorms.

Rain will be widespread especially by Wednesday afternoon with around a quarter of an inch expected in the rain bucket for much of the region. Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in the higher mountains.

A few embedded thunderstorms will form that could produce small hail and strong winds. There is a slight chance of an isolated severe storms with large hail in southeastern Montana or northern Wyoming.

The storm system moves East overnight with a mostly sunny day on Thursday. Highs will be mainly in the 60s, but range from the low 70s in the mountain foothills West of Billings to the 50s in the Eastern edge of Montana where the storm system will be exiting.

Friday has the potential for more showers and a better potential for thunderstorms then Wednesday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday… Rain increases through the afternoon with a possible thunderstorm. High near 58.

Wednesday night… Showers and thunderstorms before midnight ending by early Thursday. A low close to 42.

Thursday… Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning gradually clearing in the afternoon. A high around 69.