Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers overnight ahead of a weekend warm up that doesn't last

BILLINGS — Quick overnight showers lead to fall temperatures Thursday and Friday. But following a weekend warm up, it looks pretty chilly and is trending wetter.

Rain showers with mountain snow will move through the region Wednesday night into early Thursday. Most accumulations will be from around Billings southward and should be mainly light with this fast-moving system.

Dry conditions are expected from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 50s with chilly mornings at 25 to 35 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend is warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. The chance of showers will increase later on Sunday through Monday.

Confidence is building for a shift to cooler temps early next week, with potential for rain and snow. The precipitation will come and go but highs in the 40s and 50s could become more consistent. Break out the fall wardrobe.