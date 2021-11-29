Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers followed by possible record highs

BILLINGS — Winds will drop off early Monday morning around Livingston and Nye, leaving us slightly cooler than Sunday in the 50s to low 60s. Miles City and Sheridan will still be close to their daily records Monday afternoon.

As a cold front drops across some areas of light rain and mountain snow. The system should push off the mountains west of Billings during the afternoon then shift to the southeast corner of Montana and northern Wyoming overnight.

Tuesday will be slight cooler with most highs in the 50s. Winds will increase in the afternoon and kick in Tuesday night. Expect a windy and warmer Wednesday that could threaten more record highs.

Billings forecast:

Monday: Rain likely by late afternoon or evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northerly in the afternoon.

Tonight: Evening rain likely, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northerly wind 5 to 15 mph becoming westerly overnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 48. West southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 20 to 30 mph.