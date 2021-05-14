Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers end, and we warm- at least for now

BILLINGS — Scattered area showers and thunderstorms will turn to warmer and drier weather by the end of the weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms Friday evening could produce some heavy rain or small hail. Storms are moving slower than in recent days, giving a better chance for more precipitation.

A few mainly afternoon/evening storms will linger on Saturday especially in southern Montana and especially in northern Wyoming. High temperatures will stay mainly in the 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday will be mainly dry, but a weather system to our south could slip some clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm into northern Wyoming and southeast Montana. Temperatures will warm to mainly the 70s on Sunday with plenty of sun from Billings northward.

Dry and warm conditions are building in for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. These warm and dry conditions will help to melt more snow increasing streamflow and rivers and creeks around the area by the middle of next week.

The warmer weather breaks down by the middle of next week, pushing readings back to the 60s and 70s with more late-day showers and thunderstorms.

By the middle of next week, rivers and streams will be running higher and faster. Use caution around waterways and be aware that erosion could make streambanks unstable.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Scattered area showers and thunderstorms through the early evening and then mostly cloudy with a low close to 46.

Saturday… Partly sunny with a high near 70. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday and Monday… Plenty of sun and warm and dry conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 70s Sunday and 80 to 85 on Monday.