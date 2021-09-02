Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers around before a warm weekend

BILLINGS — A weather system moving up from southeast Wyoming will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area Thursday evening through Friday morning. The most active area will be near the Bighorn Mountains to the southeast corner of Montana.

Morning temperatures will be in upper 40s and 50s. Clouds decrease through the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s Friday afternoon.

High pressure will then bring warm and dry days from Saturday into the middle next week. Beginning Sunday, high temperatures will mostly be in the 80s with some locations reaching the lower 90s.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... An increasing chance of showers, especially overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. A low near 51.

Friday... Scattered morning showers with afternoon clearing. A high close to 70.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day... Highs move from the low 80s Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. After a chilly start Saturday, warm and dry weather follows,