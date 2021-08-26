Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms through Friday evening

BILLINGS — Waves of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area through Friday.

There is a risk of strong to severe storms capable of producing hail, strong gusty winds and heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening, especially from Bilings eastward toward the Dakotas. Severe storms are possible over much of the same areas on Friday as well.

High temperatures Friday will be near or slightly cooler than normal in the 70s and low 80s with high humidity for late August. Saturday looks cool and drier, with still a few showers or thunderstorms possible. A warming and drying trend is anticipated Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s by early next week.

Billings forecast:

Tonight.. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday:.. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night... A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Variable light wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.