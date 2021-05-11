Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms come and go

BILLINGS — The threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms keeps popping up through early next week.

Showers continue Tuesday evening isolated thunderstorms. A few stronger showers or storms could produce snow pellets or graupel.

Over the next several days, series of disturbances will keep a chance for showers and weak thunderstorms in the mix, with some snow showers over the mountains. Temperatures will gradually warm through Thursday.

High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s Wednesday with 60s and 70s reachable on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures stay in the 30s to 40s.

A trough moving through the area should keep the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms going off and on through the weekend.

High temperature stay mainly in the 60s and 70s through the weekend, but drier and warmer air could pop temperatures to upper 70s to low 80s by Monday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and then isolated showers overnight. Low drops to about 40.

Wednesday… Mostly sunny early with a high near 65. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday night and Thursday… Low temperatures will drop to the mid-40s and highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.