Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Southwest flow combined with an upper level low will begin streaming rain into the plains and snow into the mountains through tomorrow night as a spring storm slides through.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible today across the state and northern WY. There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm or two in southeast MT/northeast WY through this evening. Areas like Lame Deer, Baker, Ekalaka, and Broadus could experience periods of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible for a good portion of the area through Friday.

Billings and areas east could get up to 1” of rainfall through Thursday night. Areas west could get up to half an inch.

Another disturbance will bring more rain along with gusty winds over 30 mph (50 mph along the foothills) on Friday. Drier conditions return for the weekend. Sunday aims to be the warmest of the week with highs reaching into the mid 70s in some areas including Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly 50s and 60s today, 40s and 50s tomorrow, 50s and 60s on Friday then 60s and 70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com