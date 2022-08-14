Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and storms today; here is Sunday's forecast

Forecast August 13th, 2022
Posted at 7:50 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 21:50:59-04

BILLINGS — A hot day today with temperatures mainly in the 90s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the 80s and low to mid 90s. By the afternoon and evening hours, we will see more chances of showers and possible thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, a high pressure ridge will be dominating the region bringing drier conditions and hot temperatures for next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 67°F

Tomorrow... Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°F

Tomorrow night... decreasing clouds with a low near 64°F

