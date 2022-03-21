Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and snow hard to come by this week

BILLINGS — A few mainly mountain showers will develop this evening with more scattered showers favoring areas in Big Horn County, Montana, and Sheridan County, Wyoming, on Tuesday. Otherwise, Thursday through Friday morning is on track for our best chance of measurable rain and some snow.

Tuesday starts off in the 20 to mid-30s and warms to mainly upper 40s to mid-50s by the afternoon. Expect a breezy day across the plains with 25-40 mph wind gusts.

Temperatures progressively warm to the upper 50s to mid-60s for Wednesday and Thursday before returning closer to March averages in the 50s Friday behind the chance of showers.

Another warm up arrives for the weekend. Some places could reach as warm as the low 70s Saturday or Sunday.