Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and cooler days not done yet

BILLINGS — Afternoon temperatures Wednesday were roughly 35 to 45 degrees colder than the previous day in southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Unofficially as of this report, Billings will set a new record for the coolest Aug. 18 since measurements have started at the Billings airport in 1935.

Showers have been heavier closer to the mountain west of Billings with little or no rain reported to the east. But another wave of moisture Wednesday night and Thursday should change that.

Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s early Thursday with afternoon highs only in the 60s. Expect clouds and showers with a chance of some heavier rain Thursday night.

Gradually showers end through Saturday with warmer and drier days early next week.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mainly cloudy and cool with a cool of about 52. Scattered showers.

Thursday... Showers especially in the morning. Cloudy with a high around 62.

Thursday night and Friday... Low near 53 and close to 69 Friday afternoon. More periods of rain gradually ending Friday afternoon. Some breaks in the clouds.