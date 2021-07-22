Q2 Billings Area Weather: Short term: Storms. Long term: Very warm.

BILLINGS — Storms in southern Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas Thursday evening have had a history of wind gusts up to 75 mph. Pockets of heavy rain and hail have also been reported.

Additional storms will continue through the evening with the bulls-eye in areas north of Billings. However, do not rule out thunderstorms anywhere in the area.

Skies gradually clear overnight. with lows mainly in the 60s early Friday.

Expect a sunny to mostly sunny weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 90s and some low 100s. Lows will be mainly in the 60s with cooler overall temperatures closer to the mountains.

Billings will be close to record high readings on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Scattered evening storms with some clearing overnight. Low of about 65.

Friday... Mainly sunny with a light wind. High near 95.

Saturday and Sunday... Mainly sunny with lows in the 60s and highs 95-100.