Q2 Billings Area Weather: Short sleeve weather this weekend doesn't last next week

BILLINGS — We get another chance of rain and snow before a weekend warm up. By Sunday night, a cooler and perhaps wetter pattern seems to be developing.

Temperatures will be chilly early Wednesday, ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s in the lower elevations. Miles City could record the first freeze of the season.

By the afternoon, most of the highs will be in the 60s despite increasing clouds. Wednesday night through Thursday morning, much of the area has a chance to pick up around a tenth of an inch in rain with some mountain snow.

This will keep us cooler on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. The pattern is dry through the weekend once we get past Thursday morning.

Another round of above October average temperatures arrives for the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Expect a partly to mostly clear sky.

The chance of rain goes up to around 30 to 50 percent Sunday evening into the early part of next week. Temperatures come down to highs in the 40s and 50s at the same time.

The change in the weather Sunday night through Monday could come with gusty winds.