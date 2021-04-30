Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shifting toward wetter days and cooler temperatures

BILLINGS — After the hottest day for most of Eastern Montana northern Wyoming on Friday, we exchange the heat, wind and low humidity for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday evening.

A cold front moves across the area Friday night will start downshifting temperatures to mainly the 70s Saturday afternoon. That is still above the average of low 60s for the first day of May, but well below the 80s from Friday.

A disturbance moving into the Pacific coast will bring a good chance of showers spreading from East to West by the late afternoon through Sunday morning. Rainfall from attempts to a quarter of an inch is possible in areas from Billings to the South with less to the North.

There is a chance of a few thunderstorms producing pockets of heavier rain and perhaps some small hail Saturday evening.

Cooler temperatures in unsettled weather continuing the middle of next week. Highs on Sunday through Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A chance of showers pops up each day.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Increasing clouds with a few sprinkles in the area. A low it around 53. Winds decreasing during the evening.

Saturday… Increasing clouds with a high of about 75.

Saturday night… Showers likely with a possible thunderstorm in the evening and then a chance of rain showers overnight. A low close to 48.

