Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shenanigans start later tonight; will Thursday be a wash?

BILLINGS — It was a fairly calm day Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A low-pressure system is coming into the region, bringing chances of some showers and even possibly some thunderstorms late Wednesday night and through Thursday.

As of now, Billings is shaping up to see anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain but there is still room to see things change.

First the rain then the gusty winds. The low-pressure system will continue to track east and Thursday night and into Friday winds will start to pick up. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible so make sure to secure any loose items and gusty crosswinds can be dangerous to high-profile vehicles.

Dry and warm conditions are shaping up to move back in this weekend and into next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 51°F

Tomorrow... Showers in the morning. High near 71°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with gusty winds developing. Low near 51°F