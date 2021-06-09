Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible again Thursday Evening

BILLINGS — Heat, wind and low humidity combined to increase fire risk from Billings towards the East Thursday afternoon. By Thursday evening, a cold front will generate strong to severe thunderstorms across the same area with damaging wind and large hail possible.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s to 60s with the warmer readings East of Billings. Expect a partly to mostly sunny start Thursday with increasing afternoon clouds.

High temperatures will vary from the 70s the mountains and foothills West of Billings, to the upper 80s to low 90s around Billings, to the 90s and triple digits across the Eastern plains.

A cold front will move through the area by Thursday afternoon and evening and generate strong/severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of 60 miles an hour possible.

Friday will be cooler and more settled. Expect sunshine and highs in the 70s to around 80 to end the work week. Temperatures will progressively warm from that point, likely breaking records in the upper 90s to triple digits by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 59.

Thursday… Mostly sunny to start with a high of about 90. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area during the afternoon, with wind gusts in excess of 40 miles an hour likely.

Friday and Saturday… Sunny both days with the upper 70s for a high Friday in mid 80s by Saturday afternoon.