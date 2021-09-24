Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable! What's In Store For The Weekend?

Forecast September 24th, 2021
Posted at 3:50 AM, Sep 24, 2021
BILLINGS — A cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We will start to warm back up through this weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s and then by Sunday and Monday we will see those temperatures potentially reach the upper 80s. Monday looks to be the warmest day.

Tuesday another cold front will swing through late which could bring us a small chance of showers Wednesday, with temperatures dipping back into the 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight... Clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow... Warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

