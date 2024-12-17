Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered snow showers and flurries tonight

BILLINGS — Although accumulations in general will be light, showers move across the area Monday night through early Tuesday. Then we turn our attention to wind.

Areas of light snow will move across the region tonight through early Tuesday. It will affect travel to some extent through the early morning hours, so leave extra time if you have a long commute.

The biggest impacts will be in the mountains and foothills, as some of the higher elevations could pick up one to three inches of snow. For the lower elevations, a light coat of snow is most likely at best.

Temperatures will be into the teens to mid 20s and most of the area first thing Tuesday, then warm mainly to the 30s to low 40s for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler into the eastern plains.

Winds will start to increase down to the east mountain slopes heading into Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, wind gusts in the Livingston, Nye, Harlowton and Big Timber areas could be 40 to 60 mph.

Winds will remain strong in these areas through Thursday morning. Some of the wind will spill into the plains on Wednesday and Billings could see gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Once the wind subsides, we get into a quieter and warmer-than-average weather pattern. Lows will be mainly in the 20s to low 30s and afternoon readings in the 40s to low 50s each day from Thursday through early next week.