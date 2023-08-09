Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, then sunny, breezy and warm Thursday

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will move across the state late this evening and clear the state by sunrise. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop behind the front during the overnight hours.

By sunrise Thursday morning, this weather system will have exited Montana, leading to mostly sunny skies across most of the area during the day. Northwest winds 15-25 miles per hour will develop behind the front and continue through much of Thursday before subsiding by mid-morning on Friday.

High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the 80s before warming into the upper 80s to mid 90s on Saturday. The weather pattern looks warm and dry through the next seven days with the next chance of precipitation not likely until late next week.