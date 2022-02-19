Q2 Billings Area Weather: Saturday gives us a break before Sunday's snow and cold

BILLINGS — Saturday returns to the warmer and windy pattern we have seen so frequently this winter season. Gusts are back up to 60+ mph in the mountain foothills and breezy to windy across the plains as highs reach the upper 40s and 50s.

A cold front arrives Sunday with the warmest readings occurring through midday. Temperatures will drop and precipitation kicks in. Some areas may see rain briefly or snow melting and re-freezing causing ice to form under snow.

Accumulating snow is expected Sunday night through Monday. Some areas could see a foot of snow under heavier bands. Current estimates for Billings fall between 5 to 9 inches, but that could change.

Snow turns light and powdery starting Monday as temperatures drop to single digit highs and lows are expected to reach the teens below zero Wednesday morning.